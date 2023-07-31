"I'm gonna probably chop him to pieces" - Drew McIntyre on a potential match against 28-year-old WWE star

Drew McIntyre disclosed what he would do to Logan Paul if he had a match against him in WWE.

The Maverick has only competed in a few matches so far, but he's already shared the ring with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz, who are all multiple-time world champions. Although the social media megastar didn't win all of his matches, his performance in the ring always leaves the fans impressed. He takes big risks in his matches like leaping off the top rope and going through the announce table.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Drew McIntyre stated that if he and Logan Paul share the ring with each other, he's going to chop the latter to pieces.

"If somebody truly believes who they are, if they're present with themselves in the moment and present with the crowd and he's been present since day one, he knows exactly who he is, he knows what he's bringing to the table and he's just evolved and evolved," said McIntyre.

He continued:

"Himself [Logan] and Ricochet at SummerSlam’s gonna be an incredible match. And, you know, maybe down the line, we'll get a match with each other, and he can try some of his nice highlight moves. Unfortunately for him, I'm very ground-based, so I'm gonna probably chop him to pieces,” McIntyre added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Drew McIntyre wants to end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run at WWE SummerSlam

The Ring General is on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. But The Scottish Warrior wants to put an end to his title reign. After being on a hiatus for several months, Drew McIntyre finally returned at Money in the Bank and confronted Gunther.

It has been confirmed that they will collide for the coveted title at SummerSlam, which will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting match. It'll be interesting to see who leaves Detroit as the Intercontinental Champion when the dust settles.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below!