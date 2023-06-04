"I’m gonna prove a point" - Rhea Ripley opens up about not being in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 proved to be a successful Premium Live Event for Rhea Ripley. However, WWE fans are still divided on the decision to have a tag team match in the main event of Night 1 of the show. The Nightmare recently spoke about the decision to have her and Charlotte Flair not appear in the main event and agreed that it was the right call.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair competed in one of the best women’s matches of the year for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Once the dust settled, Ripley emerged as the new champion.

While many fans wanted to see the two women main event the Night 1 of the show since The Eradicator had won the Royal Rumble match, WWE decided to have The Usos and the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn close out the show.

Speaking to My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley noted that the two Rumble winners usually get the main event.

"Charlotte and I think we were more competitive towards — I wanna say the tag main event," she told Mark Andrews. "Just because normally it's the two Rumble winners that get the main event."

However, she agreed that the build for her match with The Queen wasn’t as strong as the storyline for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. That alone could justify the reason for the men to close the night.

"I understand why we didn't, because we didn't really have that good story build going into it like the Bloodline did with Sami and Kevin," Rhea Ripley continued. "So, I 100% agree on that decision. But there was that side where you're like, 'Well, I'm gonna prove a point and be like follow that.'"

ElizaMisery @ElizaMisery One of my favorite photos of @RheaRipley_WWE from wrestlemania 39 One of my favorite photos of @RheaRipley_WWE from wrestlemania 39 https://t.co/qDsfIczFhe

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the best heels in the business. She has a cool head on her shoulders, and her comments certainly make sense as she understands why she wasn’t in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley has teased challenging the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

WWE hasn’t shied away from giving The Nightmare a few major spots with the men of the company. Fans have seen her take down some of the biggest men in the business to showcase her strength and skills.

While intergender matches are still not a thing in the company, Rhea Ripley could get an intergender match to prove herself down the line. Currently, she has plans to team up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

In an interview with Battleground Podcast, the SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed that she would be up for teaming up with Dominik to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for their title at an upcoming Premium Live Event

"You know, it doesn't sound too bad and I'm a 100% down for that. I don't know how Sami would feel. I know Kevin would definitely be a little bit scared because he's shown that before. But I'd be down for that," she said.

It would be great to see Dom and Rhea team up for a tag team match against the champions someday. They could end up picking up a surprise win to change the landscape of the division.

Do you think Rhea Ripley is the biggest star in the WWE women’s division? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes