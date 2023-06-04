"Kevin would be a little scared" - Major star teases challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently expressed her interest in teaming up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Sami and Kevin captured the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of Night One. About a week ago, Zayn and Owens went head-to-head against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. The champions retained their title after interference from The Usos.

In a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley addressed the possibility of teaming up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Title at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

"You know, it doesn't sound too bad and I'm a 100% down for that. I don't know how Sami would feel. I know Kevin would definitely be a little bit scared because he's shown that before. But I'd be down for that," she said. [From 6:40 - 6:54]

Rhea Ripley is interested in challenging WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Over the past week, Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins have had some issues after the latter put his arm around The Eradicator's shoulder during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In her interview with Battleground Podcast, Ripley expressed her interest in going after Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship.

"I would love to give Seth Rollins a bit of a lesson after Monday, him putting his arm around me, scaring the living hell out of me. I thought it was Dom but whatever. So, he's gonna get his. But I'd love to do that," she said.

