"I'm gonna reinvent his career" - Vince Russo wants 37-year-old star to move to WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo wants to see RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali get drafted to SmackDown in the upcoming edition of the WWE Draft.

A few weeks back, Triple H appeared on SmackDown to make the blockbuster announcement of the 2023 Draft. It was later revealed that the event would kickstart on the latest episode of the blue show and culminate during next week's RAW. Since then, fans have been cooking up dream scenarios of their favorite performers changing brands, which could pave the way for fresh feuds.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo had an out-of-the-box choice for SmackDown's number one pick. The former WWE writer wants Mustafa Ali to take his talents to the Friday night show.

"My number one pick, uncontested; I don't even have to look at the roster, I don't even have to think about it. You and I know him as the great [Mustafa] Ali. He would be my number 1 pick in the Draft," said Vince Russo. (2:38 - 2:57)

Furthermore, Vince Russo joked that he would reinvent Ali's career and make him a "superstar" in the global juggernaut.

"I'm gonna reinvent his career and make him a superstar," added Russo. (3:12 - 3:17)

Vince Russo's number two pick for WWE SmackDown is Nikki Cross

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo named Nikki Cross as his second pick to be drafted to WWE SmackDown. He also joked about giving a new lease of life to the former RAW Women's Champion's career, which has been stagnant for a while now.

"I'm gonna pick a female. The great Nikki Cross. I'm recurring [sic] the career of the great Nikki Cross. How about that, bro?" said Russo. (6:41 - 6:54)

It remains to be seen how the former WCW Champion's number one and two picks for SmackDown fare in the 2023 Draft.

