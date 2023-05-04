"I'm gonna say this boldly" - 26-year-old WWE Superstar takes shot at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is nearing three years as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and now needs a fresh crop of talents to challenge him.

The Tribal Chief smashed Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge, among others, and even booted Bryan Danielson out of the blue brand right before the latter left the company. But with all the legends the Tribal Chief has conquered, could Dominik Mysterio be a credible challenger?

During a recent appearance on WWE The Bump, the young Judgment Day member was asked about which superstar could not survive prison, to which he took a moment before replying:

"Would not survive? I mean, I'm gonna say this boldly. Roman Reigns. I'll just leave that there." [58:34-58:58]

Dominik Mysterio was arrested last year during Christmas when his parents called the police on him, and he spent a brief moment in prison before his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, bailed him out

Mysterio has been doing his best work since his arrival on the main roster back in 2020. Despite wrestling his first match against Seth Rollins and teaming alongside his father to win the tag team championship, it's only now that Dom has finally found his niche, working as arguably the biggest heel of the company.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Even Vince knew about Dominik Mysterio's crowd reactions when he FIRST STARTED wrestling. Even Vince knew about Dominik Mysterio's crowd reactions when he FIRST STARTED wrestling. https://t.co/M2dzbJJUHt

Natalya sees "little shades" of late WWE legend in Dominik Mysterio

In an interview on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Natalya was asked if Owen Hart would have won the WWE Championship if it wasn't for his untimely death. The former women's champion drew an interesting comparison:

"Yes I do. I think Owen was on par. It's funny, Bret was the most serious and Owen just wanted to have fun. But Owen had this character that we like, look at Dominik's (Mysterio) character, and I see little shades of Owen, that litle mischevious side of Dom. I think Owen would have definitely won a World Heavyweight Championship." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio wasted no time getting to the main roster Dominik Mysterio wasted no time getting to the main roster 💪 https://t.co/xsEv7lqbQn

It remains to be seen what The Judgment Day will be up to on WWE RAW following the draft. With the latest report circulating around how Triple H and Co. are looking to reform a babyface faction after a lengthy break, it could mean that a new adversary for the foursome may be on its way. Read more here.

