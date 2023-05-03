The Judgment Day's first feud on WWE RAW following the draft could be against reformed faction

After Rhea Ripley was revealed as the first pick on WWE RAW on Monday, her stablemates soon followed. The Judgment Day are now free to dominate the red brand considering The Bloodline, LWO and The Brawling Brutes were all drafted to the blue brand. However, a recent report may indicate that a fresh babyface rival faction is on its way to challenging the foursome.

Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest have all been embroiled in singles competition over the last two months, against the likes of Edge, Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny respectively. Now, there seem to be rumors circulating which indicate the possible return of the popular old faction, The Way.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been on the main roster for a few months now but haven't had as prominent a role as fans would like. This could change, as the duo, along with the recently drafted NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell and the ever-so-talented Dexter Lumis, could take on Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

A Gargano vs. Balor feud is the kind of rivalry that NXT fans would go gaga over. Needless to say, reforming The Way is probably the best thing for all parties involved.

Austin Theory was also part of the original team. However, he was drafted to WWE SmackDown and him potentially joining the faction is out of the question. The United States Champion is currently a conniving heel who will go to any lengths to protect his title.

The Way vs. The Judgment Day could open doors for a future title program on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were drafted exclusively to Monday nights, leaving the fate of the tag team championships uncertain.

The pairing of Johnny Wrestling and Dexter Lumis or any two performers from The Judgment Day would be great opposition for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, a title feud against Rhea Ripley would help establish Candice LeRae as a credible challenger for the world title after being booked as an afterthought of late. There is even the possibility of a mouthwatering clash between Indi Hartwell and The Eradicator.

Elsewhere on the red brand, Intercontinental Champion Gunther needs fresh challengers. A mix of these rising stars from either faction in a title program with The Ring General could sell WWE TV in the coming months.

A World Heavyweight Championship program is warranted for someone like Finn Balor. However, the rest of the superstars will perhaps need a little more exposure in the title scene down the card before challenging for the top prize on the red brand.

