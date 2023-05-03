Triple H could reportedly reunite popular WWE faction after lengthy break 

More and more factions have been emerging in WWE since Triple H took control of the company's creative department. It seems like there could soon be another addition to the list as a new report indicates The Way being reunited on the main roster.

The Way was a popular faction on NXT which consisted of Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae. Dexter Lumis was also added to the group later after his marriage storyline with Indi. The group was popular among fans for their hilarious antics. However, it was eventually disbanded as Theory moved up to the main roster while Gargano and LeRae took a break from professional wrestling.

With WWE Draft 2023 shaking up the rosters, four members of the group are together on RAW. This could result in the faction once again coming together, as WRKD Wrestling reported that there are "preliminary plans" to reunite The Way down the line.

It should be noted that Austin Theory is unlikely to be a part of the group as he was drafted to SmackDown. The rising star has been doing a great job on his own and is the current United States Champion.

Triple H also reportedly wanted to bring back The Hurt Business in WWE

Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming since taking over from Vince McMahon as the head of the creative department. Aside from strengthening the roster, Hunter also focused on aligning stars together, with the most notable examples being Damage CTRL and LWO.

There were also numerous teases of The Hurt Business reuniting as MVP was often seen talking to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander during backstage segments. The veteran also tried to get into the good books of Bobby Lashley as he seemingly got the All Mighty reinstated after he was fired by Adam Pearce.

However, the teases were abruptly dropped and it was later reported that Triple H and Co. have decided not to reform the faction.

Lashley spoke about facing off against Roman Reigns in a recent interview. The All Mighty stated that he would love to have The Hurt Business as backup against The Bloodline.

Which faction should Triple H reunite in WWE? The Hurt Business or The Way? Sound off below and let us know!

