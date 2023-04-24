"I'm gonna watch it" - Former WWE star on 28-year-old possibly facing Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently commented on the possibility of a match between Logan Paul and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

There aren't many performers in the business who can boast of having a rookie year as incredible as Logan Paul. He adapted to wrestling in no time, taking seasoned veterans like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to the limit.

Though his WWE deal expired at WrestleMania 39, Paul extended his contract after the event, meaning fans will see a lot of him in the coming years. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed the possibility of a match between the 28-year-old and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While the former WWE star isn't sure if the two could gel together in the ring, EC3 said he would go out of his way to watch it if the match materializes.

"I think Logan's [Paul] the kind of guy who's really gifted. It helps when there's someone [who] puts him in the spots, 'Oh, you wanna do that. Here's how we can do it.' In theory, if you tell me Logan Paul and Stone Cold are on a show, I'm gonna watch it," said EC3. (7:12 - 7:31)

Stone Cold Steve Austin says he's retired

In an interview last month, Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed that his days as an in-ring performer were over and that he wasn't looking forward to wrestling anymore. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of showing up in WWE occasionally due to his long-lasting and fruitful association with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Coming back to do something from time to time is fine because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done (...) although I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year, but that was kind of a fluke, and we pulled it off. It's good to be back and see some of the faces. I'm looking forward to the guys I'm going to see tonight, but I've been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Though the wrestling business goes by the "never say never" philosophy, The Texas Rattlesnake seems content to stay away from the ring.

