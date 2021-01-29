"I'm the greatest of all time!" - Paul Heyman comments on his & Roman Reigns' GOAT status in WWE

Paul Heyman has commented on where he feels both he and Roman Reigns stand in the argument of who is the greatest of all time. As expected, Heyman classes himself as the "best ever" to do what he does, and fully expects Roman Reigns to become the GOAT of professional wrestling.

In an interview with BT Sport, the Special Counsel was asked why he felt Roman Reigns chose him to be in his corner, giving Heyman the opportunity to list his many achievements and qualities.

"Because I’m the best at what I do. Because I’m the greatest of all time. Because I’m the GOAT. There’s no one that compares to me. Because I did something that was so out of the box, so progressive, so forward thinking, that I had to change the dynamic and the name of the actual title that is given to me, which used to be Manager, which is such an antiquated, draconian term. I had to change it. At first to Advocate and now to Special Counsel."

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns will become the greatest of all time

Paul Heyman would go on to say that he feels Roman Reigns becoming the greatest of all time is very much related to the people he chooses to surround himself with, including Heyman.

"Roman Reigns is only going to surround himself with the absolute top tier, A-number-one, best of all time people around him. Because otherwise he won't be able to achieve his goals. Which is not to be just the best today, the greatest of this generation, the best that anyone has ever seen in their lifetime, but the greatest of all time that no one else in the future will be able to compare. That he will be the standard barer. He will be the one that they all get compared to, but fall short."

Needless to say, Heyman's praise of Roman Reigns has been nothing but stellar until this point. Roman Reigns is currently slated to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.