"I’m not hard to find homie" - Current champion responds to Logan Paul's callout after his victory over Dillon Danis

At the Misfits & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis. Post-fight, he called out WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to which the latter has responded.

The Maverick dominated the majority of the fight against Danis. After the final round, a huge brawl between both men broke out, with security guards rushing to the ring. In his post-fight interview, Paul called out Mysterio and hinted at going after the United States Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rey Mysterio responded to Logan Paul's callout by inviting him to SmackDown and stating that he isn't hard to find.

"Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown," wrote Mysterio.

Check out Mysterio's tweet and response to Logan below:

Logan Paul previously expressed his interest in forming a team with Rey Mysterio

Throughout the years, Rey Mysterio has teamed up with several notable WWE Superstars and legends. In fact, even Logan Paul has expressed his interest in teaming up with the Hall of Famer.

Speaking on The Bump, Paul showcased his respect towards Mysterio. The Maverick even thanked the Master of the 619. He said:

"Rey, listen, this is a big deal. I know we've had our differences, but it's your 20th anniversary in WWE, you're a f**king Legend and I got nothing but respect for you. I actually am embarrassed to say that I think that The Miz led me astray. Maybe one day we can make amends but congratulations bro. S*ck up the moment and thank you for inundating me and bringing me into the WWE with open arms."

Now that Paul is on the back of his latest boxing match, he will aim to return to WWE and possibly face Mysterio for the United States Title at Crown Jewel 2023.

