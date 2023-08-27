"I'm heartbroken" - The Rock sends an emotional message for the late Bray Wyatt, shares video of an iconic moment between them

The Rock took to social media to share an emotional message for the late Bray Wyatt following his tragic death.

Wyatt shared the ring with members of the Anoa'i family quite a few times, including The Great One at WrestleMania 32.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock posted a video of his confrontation with Wyatt, which took place way back in 2016. He also wrote a long emotional message dedicated to the former Universal Champion:

"You will be missed, my friend. Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔 Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s (Bray Wyatt) passing. What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫 I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly - his connection with the @wwe universe. Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling," wrote The Rock.

The Great One further mentioned how he and Wyatt wanted to "test the waters" for a potential dream match between them. He lastly sent his condolences to the Windham family:

"Very few have done it. Bray was one of them. So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 - in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY - 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match. Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️ My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family. Love you guys and stay strong. As always, Bray….”thank you for the house,’" he added.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

The Rock also sent an emotional message to Bray Wyatt on Twitter

Shortly after Bray Wyatt's tragic death, The Rock took to Twitter to reflect on the same and sent out an emotional message.

The Great One mentioned how much he respected the former Universal Champion and the Rotunda family. He wrote:

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana,"

Wyatt and The Rock never had an official match against one another. However, their interaction at WrestleMania 32 did lead to an impromptu match between Rock and Erick Rowan, Wyatt's former Wyatt Family stablemate.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray's family and friends.

