"I'm hoping we can get a couple of years out of this" - Released WWE Superstar on Nikki Cross' new gimmick

Nikki Cross' new "almost a superhero" gimmick has been a talking point among WWE fans recently. The reactions from the WWE Universe are split, as some fans are excited to see Nikki Cross in this new gimmick while others believe it won't last long.

During a recent interview on the It's My House Podcast, recently released WWE Superstar and Nikki Cross' husband Killian Dain spoke about his wife's new gimmick. Dain mentioned that he's excited to see what happens next with it. He added that this character could become really popular with kids.

"She has taken it like a duck to water with this new gimmick, and I'm really excited to see what happens next with it because she's made this happen, and it started as a concept that took about six months to get fully organized and prepared and ready," said Dain. And as soon as it was ready, as soon as the gear was in the mail, it was go go go go and that's one of the coolest parts of it."

"I'm hoping we can get a couple of years out of this, because I think she's brilliant for kids," Dain added. "I grew up loving the cartoon era of WWE, because you know, those those colourful characters are what drew me in, and we need to think about the next generation, how do we get kids interested these days?"

Nikki Cross will be competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank

Nikki Cross, now known as Nikki A.S.H., has received a noteworthy push on WWE Monday Night RAW since she debuted this new superhero gimmick. She is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday. As of this writing, the other announced competitors for the bout are Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Naomi, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Natalya.

If Cross wins on Sunday, she'll earn a shot at a WWE Women's Championship of her choosing.

Ride the wave of momentum, all the way to the top of the #MITB ladder.



I’m going to try try try because I’m #NikkiASH

(Almost Super Hero)

Time to fly fly fly

🦋🦋🦋🦋⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🦸‍♀️🦸‍♀️🦸‍♀️🦸‍♀️ https://t.co/jLxwwNuHzk — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 13, 2021

This week on WWE Monday Night RAW, Nikki Cross defeated the other three Money in the Bank Match competitors from the red brand in a fatal four-way match. Could she become Ms. Money in the Bank 2021?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Nikki Cross' new gimmick.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Colin Tessier