"I'm a huge p*ssy" - 4-time Super Bowl Champion was left red-faced by Vince McMahon in WWE

A four-time Super Bowl Champion has claimed that WWE's former owner, Vince McMahon, once made him feel like a "p*ssy." McMahon had a good run in the ring in the late '90s and was known for his ability to take some big bumps.

Ahead of WrestleMania 36, Vince once again demonstrated how well he understood the art of wrestling. New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski was the host of WrestleMania 36 and was planned to have a spot during the show.

The spot required him to jump off a scaffolding and onto a bunch of wrestlers, but he was hesitant. During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Rob revealed why he didn't want to put his body at risk and how Stephanie's father stepped up.

"I had to jump off of scaffolding. I already knew I was coming back to football. The football thing went down about a week before this, two weeks before. In the back of my mind, it kind of mindf*cked me that I was going back to football because I felt like, ‘I can’t be too crazy. I can’t get hurt or something.’ I was kind of hesitant," he said.

Rob then talked about how Vince McMahon showed him how it should be done and that it would be safe to carry out the spot.

"Your dad came over and jumped right off the scaffolding. I was like, ‘Dude, wow, that was impressive.’ He did such a good job. I was like, to myself, ‘I’m a huge p*ssy,'” he said.

You can watch the interview below.

Rob Gronkowski did the spot and leaped from the perch onto a bunch of WWE stars. He then pinned Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship.

Vince McMahon yelled at a former star for being dangerous in the ring

Vince McMahon was known to rule with an iron fist in WWE and confronted his stars whenever things didn't go to plan.

One such incident occurred at Survivor Series 2004, which saw Randy Orton, Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Maven take on Triple H, Batista, Edge, and Gene Snitsky. During this traditional Survivor Series elimination match, Maven landed several forearms to Snitsky and accidentally injured him.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Maven revealed that this didn't sit well with Vince McMahon, who lashed out at him backstage for being "dangerous."

