Vince McMahon yelled at 48-year-old star "for being dangerous" after he legitimately injured a fellow wrestler

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once yelled at a wrestler for being "dangerous" in the ring during a PLE match. Maven recently recalled what happened backstage after he accidentally injured Gene Snitsky during the main event of Survivor Series 2004.

The main event of Survivor Series 2004 was a 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match pitting Team Orton against Team Triple H. Orton had Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, and Maven on his side, while Team Triple H consisted of The Game himself, Batista, Edge, and Gene Snitsky.

At one point during the contest, Maven attacked Snitsky with several forearms and accidentally injured him. Vince McMahon was not happy at all with his recklessness and verbally blasted him backstage. Here's what Maven said on Chris Van Vliet's podcast:

“And, man, I just overdid it. I had thrown endless number of flying forearms, and that one, I still remember hitting him and feeling the crunch and being like, Oh God. Vince jumped my a*s backstage for that too. Soon as I came back through, Vince meets me, he jumps up from the monitor, meets me at gorilla just yelling at me for being dangerous. And he’s like, ‘You better go check on Snitsky now!’ I’m sitting there bleeding, just got took a chair shot. You know, I’m fine. Vince, thanks.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Vince McMahon let Maven go months later

Maven went back to being a mid-card act on the WWE RAW brand following the Survivor Series 2004 PLE. He didn't do much of note during the remainder of his WWE main roster run and was finally let go in July 2005.

Maven now runs a successful YouTube channel where he shares interesting stories and backstage tidbits from his time in WWE. He currently boasts almost 750,000 subscribers on his channel.

