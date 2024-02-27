"I'm hunting The Bloodline," declares top WWE star

A top WWE Superstar has made it clear that he is 'hunting' The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Grayson Waller in a singles match. After the bout, Paul Heyman came out with three men wearing black suits and introduced them as suspended New York Police Department (NYPD) officers. Heyman then pleaded with The American Nightmare to withdraw his challenge to The Rock that he made at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The segment ended with Rhodes putting all three men down to a loud pop from fans in attendance. The American Nightmare then took the microphone and boldly stated that he was hunting Roman Reigns' faction and not the other way around.

Rhodes challenged The Rock during The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth. He is all set to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is hell-bent on finishing the story this time around. The Rock, however, has other plans in his mind. The Great One has assured Cody that he won't leave WrestleMania with the top prize. It remains to be seen if Rhodes manages to win the big one, with The Bloodline being as powerful as it has ever been.

