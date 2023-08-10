"I'm innocent" - Rhea Ripley makes bold claim after WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley has made a bold claim following last night's edition of WWE NXT.

The Judgment Day has been going through some difficult times as of late, but the relationship between Ripley and Dominik Mysterio remains as strong as ever. Ripley has consistently helped Mysterio retain the North American Championship, which was the case again last night.

Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Championship against Dragon Lee on last night's edition of WWE NXT. Ripley got involved in the match and bashed Lee in the back of his head with the Women's World Championship. Mysterio went on to capitalize with a Michinoku Driver to retain the North American Championship.

A wrestling fan sent a video clip of Ripley sliding the title to Mysterio last night during the North American Championship match. The fan joked that she must have had so much oil on her body that the title flew out of her hand.

The Eradicator responded to the post and claimed that she is innocent.

"Yes. I’m innocent," she tweeted.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to Lyra Valkyria after WWE NXT

After last night's episode of NXT, Rhea Ripley delivered a warning to Lyra Valkyria.

Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Championship last night against Dragon Lee. Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside for the match. Ripley wound up helping her fellow Judgment Day stablemate retain the title but was attacked by Lyra Valkyria after the bell.

In an interview after the match, Rhea Ripley noted that she believed in Lyra Valkyria but she has now disrespected her and her Latino Heat (Dominik Mysterio).

"I came here, I told everyone she was a badass. I believed in her. I gave her some advice. I told her what to do. And what does she do? She disrespects me, she disrespects my Latino Heat. You don't want to make mami mad, and that's exactly what she has done."

Ripley has now made several enemies on WWE's roster. She is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW, and now has an issue with Lyra Valkyria in NXT.

