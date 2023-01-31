"I’m so down for it"- Rhea Ripley wants to face 35-year-old male WWE star in a major title match

Ever since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley has wreaked havoc not just on female stars but also on her male WWE colleagues. The Eradicator repeatedly attacked Dominik Mysterio, body-slammed Luke Gallows, and even had a confrontation with Solo Sikoa. She has now expressed her desire to go after Gunther's Intercontinental title.

Kofi Kingston was recently featured in a video that saw several current stars predicting some of the biggest events of 2023. In the most surprising moment of the year, the former WWE Champion picked Rhea Ripley to win the United States or Intercontinental Championship.

Reflecting on Kofi's comments, during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after her Rumble victory, Ripley added that she'd be "down" for an Intercontinental title match:

"I think it’s cool. I want people to keep saying that. I know Kofi [Kingston] said that he wants to see me go for the IC Title, and I’m so down for it."

Ripley also talked about being compared to Chyna:

"I love being compared to Chyna. I know I get a lot of hate, which at the same time, is weird, but I understand where it’s coming from like, ‘You can’t be the next Chyna!’ Yeah, I know I can’t be the next Chyna. She was absolutely amazing, she was herself, and she was unique to her, but I’m the first Rhea Ripley. If I can get somewhat compared to her, I’m doing something right, but I’m also going to be doing it in my own special way. Yeah, I love to see it." [H/T- Fightful]

Rhea Ripley currently has much bigger problems to deal with in WWE

Rhea Ripley made history at this year's Royal Rumble match as she outlasted 29 other women to win the marquee battle royal from the #1 position. She lasted in the match for a record 1 hour and 3 seconds.

However, the night did not start well for the Nightmare as Beth Phoenix attacked her during the men's Royal Rumble. The Glamzon delivered a spear to Ripley after she came out to assist her fellow stablemates against Edge.

Beth has a score to settle with Rhea after she took out the WWE Hall of Famer at Extreme Rules last year. The two women could set to collide before the Eradicator begins her journey to WrestleMania.

