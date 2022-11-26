"I'm just amazed at the intellectuality" - Dutch Mantell calls out two WWE stars for "looking stupid" on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell lambasted the company's booking of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown.

The duo were slated to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match on the blue brand this week. However, the former MMA duo attacked Rodriguez backstage before the match, injuring her arm.

Shotzi then went on to face Rousey and Shayna alone in a two-on-one handicap match. While Raquel came out to help her partner, she couldn't do much with an injured arm as the heel duo picked up the victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell questioned Shotzi's intellectuality to take on Ronda and Shayna alone.

"They both wind up looking stupid. Shotzi, [was like] 'I'll take on both of you.' Why would you do that? She could have said, 'I'll take on one of ya, let's make it fair,' and you could have done the same finish. And all of a sudden here comes Raquel with a busted-up arm and she's damn laying there sucking tears down," said Dutch Mantell.

The veteran continued:

"I mean, if you're that stupid to go get your as* whipped, I don't see where any heat is. I'm not mad at Ronda and Baszler. I'm just amazed at the intellectuality of Shotzi and Rodriguez. What the hell are you thinking?" [From 34:59 - 35:39]

Shotzi will be in action at WWE Survivor Series WarGames this weekend

Shotzi will have a chance at retribution against Ronda Rousey on Saturday as she takes on the latter for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series.

The match between the two was set up after the former NXT star won the six-pack challenge to become the #1 contender for Rousey's title.

The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. They have collided twice on WWE TV programming in the past, with Rousey picking up the victory on both occasions.

The 30-year-old is an underdog going into the match at Survivor Series, and it would be one of the most shocking moments in WWE history if she manages to usurp the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

