"I'm just annoyed so I'm keeping an eye on him" - Mia Yim names 47-year-old WWE male star as her future opponent (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Mia Yim (aka Michin) recently named Shelton Benjamin as one of her future opponents.

Yim has been a part of The O.C. since her return to the Stamford-based promotion in November and has worked closely alongside her stablemates AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Michin has also solved the 'Rhea Ripley problem' for her faction.

When asked about who she would like to face in the squared circle in the near future, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Michin named Shelton Benjamin.

She said that although the 47-year-old star is not really a threat to her, she is just annoyed with the WWE star. She further added that she's just keeping an eye out on Benjamin.

"I want to say Shelton Benjamin but he is not really a threat, I'm just annoyed so I'm keeping an eye on him to make sure he doesn't get on my way." (3:31- 3:35)

Check out Mia Yim's interview below:

Mia Yim had mocked Shelton Benjamin previously

Michin had previously mocked Shelton Benjamin following his return.

Benjamin tweeted out a heartwarming message to his fans after he completed 20 years in the company. He received a standing ovation from the audience and even thanked them for showcasing their respect toward him.

"At the conclusion of my match filmed for @wwe main event I experienced an ovation that I will cherish for life. I Just wanted to say thank you Nashville and thank you @WWEUniversethe love & appreciation is mutual," wrote Shelton Benjamin.

Although Yim and Benjamin are friends in real life, the former mocked the latter, as she mentioned:

"Thank you for showing me that ANYONE can get a standing ovation at 20 years," tweeted Mia Yim.

It will be interesting to see if Michin gets a chance to face her real-life best friend, Shelton Benjamin, in the near future or not.

Would you like to see Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin collide in the squared circle in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.

