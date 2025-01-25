  • home icon
  • "I'm just not a John Cena fan" - WWE veteran makes bold, controversial claim ahead of the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 25, 2025 08:38 GMT
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
WWE star John Cena is getting ready for his farewell tour this year. The star already announced himself for the Royal Rumble and will be in Indianapolis for the premium live event.

Cena attended the Netflix premiere of RAW and announced that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble. The 16-time Champion claimed he wanted to win the elusive 17th world title and that the best way to do that would be to win gold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Teddy Long and Bill Apter appeared on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis. In the interview, Long mentioned that he was indifferent to the matches and wasn't a big fan of Cena's farewell tour. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed there was no bad blood between them, but he just wasn't very high on the star's work.

"I'm just not a John Cena fan. I like the guy, I've got a lot of respect for him. I've talked to him and different stuff. Like I said, I'm just not a John Cena fan."

Teddy refused to elaborate or share any particular reason for his dislike and left it at that.

"I'll leave it with you, I'm not a Cena fan." [16:40 onwards]
This year's Royal Rumble is one of the most stacked fields in WWE history. Several former World Champions, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio, have announced themselves for the match.

It will be interesting to see if the Cenation Leader can win his third Rumble and make it to the main event of WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
