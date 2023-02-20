"I'm just missing one" - Bayley comments on being one accolade away from making WWE history

WWE Superstar Bayley recently revealed that she is just one marquee accolade away from making WWE history.

The Damage CTRL leader has had quite an accomplished career under the WWE banner. She is a Grand Slam Champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, and has easily become one of the division's top superstars during that time. However, there is one triumph that has escaped her impressive resume.

WWE tweeted out that Asuka had made history by being the first woman to have won a Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber match. She responded to the tweet letting the WWE Universe know that she just needs to win a Rumble match, and she'll join the Empress on that list.

"I’m just missing one………….."

Bayley won an Elimination Chamber match and the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2019

Bayley won the Money in the Bank briefcase back in 2019, where she later cashed in on Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. That same year, the Role Model won an Elimination Chamber match alongside Sasha Banks, which crowned the two women as the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions since the 1980s.

Speaking of the monumental win, the Damage CTRL leader recently broke character to look back on that moment with The Legit Boss, who now wrestles for NJPW under the name Mercedes Moné.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This photo is one of the MOST WHOLESOME shots of 2023.



Mercedes Mone x Bayley This photo is one of the MOST WHOLESOME shots of 2023.Mercedes Mone x Bayley https://t.co/9olhr4enOb

The two have remained close, and the WWE star even traveled to California to watch Moné win the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.

Another famous moment in the history of Bayley and Mercedes Moné is their clash from NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015, a match that many have called one of the best women's matches in the history of the sport.

