"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision" - Charlotte Flair on Andrade's WWE departure

Earlier this year, Andrade requested and was granted his release from WWE. It was a decision that his fiancee, Charlotte Flair, wholeheartedly endorsed.

Andrade El Idolo made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite two weeks ago, and the wrestling world has been buzzing about it ever since as he's once again trying to find success outside of the WWE umbrella.

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with Graham Matthews of the Bleacher Report to discuss a variety of subjects, including the surprise departure of Andrade from WWE, which Flair says was his dream job.

“I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Charlotte Flair said. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success. He wants the platform. He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

Charlotte Flair believes it would be scary for her to leave WWE

With Andrade now being in another company, it's natural for wrestling fans to speculate whether Charlotte Flair will eventually follow him. But as a homegrown WWE talent, it doesn't sound like Flair has any intentions of leaving her home.

“I'm WWE homegrown," Charlotte Flair said. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him.”

Charlotte Flair speaks on Andrade's WWE departure 👀



We sit down with The Queen in @WrestleRant’s full interview https://t.co/4KlVZAToU5 pic.twitter.com/x0DEOJ48kx — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 17, 2021

