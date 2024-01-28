"I’m just so proud of my best friend" - Absent star from the Royal Rumble congratulates Bayley

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Bayley. The Damage CTRL member outlasted 29 other competitors to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. A former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to congratulate her best friend.

The 2024 Royal Rumble PLE started with the 30-woman match. Natalya and Naomi were the first two entrants, with Bayley entering at number three. The returning Naomi went on to last for over 62 minutes, breaking the record for the longest-lasting woman in the Rumble match. The eventual winner of the match, Bayley, quickly broke that record a few minutes later.

During the closing moments of the match, the Damage CTRL member found herself fighting for a spot at WrestleMania 40 against Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan. Morgan eliminated Cargill and was soon pushed over the top rope by The Role Model. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella took to X/Twitter to wish the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, saying that she was proud of her.

"I have no words. I’m just so proud of my best friend. @itsBayleyWWE #royalrumble," Carmella shared.

While Bayley received some help from her fellow Damage CTRL members, Asuka and Kairi Sane were eliminated quite early in the match. It will be interesting to see which title The Role Model goes after, given that IYO SKY is the Women's Champion on SmackDown.

