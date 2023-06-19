"I'm kinda just this d*ck" - Top heel on how easy it was to switch roles

The Judgment Day has become one of the most hated heel factions in recent times. This is evident when any of the members cut their promo as loud jeers from the audience can be heard. But among them, Dominik Mysterio receives the loudest boos when he is handed the microphone.

Mysterio made his WWE debut alongside his father Rey. The Mysterios soon captured the Tag Team Titles, becoming the first-ever father-son duo to do so in WWE. However, their title reign was shortlived, ending in a little over two months courtesy of The Usos.

Last September, Dominik Mysterio accompanied Edge and his father in their match against The Judgement Day at Clash At The Castle. At the event, Dominik turned heel and sided with his opponents instead and kicked Edge, and clotheslined his father before exiting the ring.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Dominik discussed his present character and how easy it was for him to transition from a babyface to a heel.

“I think it’s kind of just secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kinda just this d*ck. “It, like with all things, just kind of just came naturally to me. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was, I guess when I was training with Lance (Storm) and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

Dominik added how he always wanted to be a heel, even while practicing. He made it a point to ensure that he got that kind of exposure during his training sessions.

"So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So it was always fun to get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. This is gonna be the one." [H/T Wrestlezone]

Which heels does Dominik Mysterio want to be like?

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels in wrestling right now. Since his alliance with The Judgement Day, his career has taken a different turn with his heel persona.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2



As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.



The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. Dominik Mysterio every week gets the biggest reaction consistently.As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. #WWERaw Dominik Mysterio every week gets the biggest reaction consistently.As soon as he moves the microphone towards his mouth the crowd erupts with boos.The longer it continues to happen the more Dominik stock rises. #WWERaw https://t.co/fTFqJT3NA5

During the same interview, Dominik further spoke about the WWE Superstars he would look up to, and he'd like to be like.

"I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that that I just grew up watching. That’s how I wanted to do it.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

Currently, The Judgment Day is on RAW. Only time will tell what is next for Mysterio.

