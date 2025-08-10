“I’m literally losing everything” - Real-life Bloodline member makes heartbreaking claim

A real-life member of The Bloodline has made a heartbreaking claim via a social media update. The star lost two titles in a space of ten days.Late WWE Superstar Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, lost the HOG Crown Jewel Title to wrestling legend Bully Ray on August 1 at HOG High Intensity 2025. The real-life Bloodline member suffered another major setback at ROW's Summer of Champions 11 this Saturday. He put his ROW Championship on the line against Ryan Davidson, but Danny Limelight had the last laugh as he cashed in his Battle to the Bell contract to win the gold.Earlier today, Zilla Fatu took to his Instagram stories to share a heartbreaking message. The 25-year-old shared a post featuring a picture of him looking absolutely gutted after losing the ROW Championship.“I’M LITERALLY LOSING EVERYTHING.....💔,” he wrote.Below is a screenshot of Zilla Fatu's Instagram Story.Zilla Fatu shares a heartbreaking message [Picture credits: Star's Instagram account]Zilla Fatu called out another real-life Bloodline member for recent remarksZilla Fatu made his TNA debut last month. He came out to the squared circle wearing face paint for his match. However, his uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, wasn't amused with Fatu painting his face, and he made his thoughts known on his Off The Top podcast.However, Rikishi's remarks did not sit well with Zilla Fatu. In an X/Twitter post, which he later deleted, he suggested Rikishi should have contacted him personally instead of talking about him in his podcast.&quot;FOR YOU TO TALK DOWN ON ME AND CHASE FOR CLOUT IS OUTTA POCKET 💯.. YOU GOT MY NUMBER SO WHY YOU AINT TEXT ME OR CALL ME PERSONALLY AND PUT ME ON GAME? @TheREALRIKISHI instead you went on your podcast &amp; do the most 👎🏽 And FYI UNK, MY POPS IS HERE.... He ain’t never left 💯,&quot; Zilla Fatu wrote.Zilla Fatu is expected to join other real-life Bloodline members like Roman Reigns or The Usos on the WWE roster at some point in time. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Stamford-based promotion if and when he makes the move.