Rikishi publicly shamed by real-life Bloodline member for making deeply personal comments

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:45 GMT
A real-life Bloodline member wasn't happy at all with Rikishi's comments about his father. The young Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, expressed his frustration on his X handle before deleting the post.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the real-life brother of the late Umaga, recently made a comment that didn't sit well with Zilla Fatu. The young gun made his TNA Wrestling debut at the Slammiversary event and chose to wear face paint for his match.

Rikishi said the following about Zilla's decision on his Off The Top podcast:

“I didn’t see why he would put the paint on his face. For me, it wasn’t good marketing. I felt like you were marketing Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy does not need any marketing. Jeff Hardy is an icon in his own right, all right? I get it, you love Jeff. Jeff loved your pops. But your pops is not here anymore. So I feel that him coming out as himself — as who people see him as — would have benefited him a lot more than coming out with a paint by Jeff Hardy. And I believe Jeff Hardy had similar paint on him that night, because that’s what Jeff Hardy does is paint his face. So I don’t know who talked that kid into painting his face.” [H/T 411Mania]
In a now-deleted post on X, Zilla Fatu wrote the following, addressing the WWE Hall of Famer's comments:

Rikishi recently received massive backlash from WWE fans

Many WWE fans believe the Anoaʻi family veteran is never satisfied with how his sons are booked on television. He has complained about Jey Uso's WWE booking on multiple occasions in the past.

Fans had had enough when he blasted WWE for giving Jey a short-lived World Heavyweight Title reign.

Jey won the top prize from Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and lost the belt to The Ring General 51 days later on an episode of RAW.

