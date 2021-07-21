"I'm looking ahead to tell my story" - Wesley Blake on plans now that his non-compete clause has expired

WWE has released a lot of wrestlers from their contracts over the last couple of months, and some of their contracts, including former Forgotten Sons stablemate Wesley Blake, are now expiring.

Wesley Blake was this week's guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what comes next for him. When asked what his plans are now that his 90-day non-compete has expired, Blake said he is looking forward to telling his story.

"I'm looking ahead to tell my story and to wrestle how I want to," Wesley Blake said. "When you are with WWE, you get to wrestle people from different backgrounds and cultures. But now I get to wrestle in front of different crowds. They won't be WWE crowds; they will be more hardcore fans. It's going to be exciting to work with guys across the globe. Hopefully get my story out there and get my craftsmanship up to a level that I would like. July 15th is the last day of my 90 days."

What next for Wesley Blake?

There is no shortage of landing spots for Wesley Blake in the world of professional wrestling right now.

His Forgotten Sons stablemate Steve Cutler is now in IMPACT Wrestling under the name Steve Maclin, so the potential for the two reuniting there would make sense.

There are also other options like NWA, New Japan, MLW, and All Elite Wrestling. Arguably there has never been a better time to be a free agent in professional wrestling.

What do you think is next for Wesley Blake? Where would you like to see him end up now that he's free and clear of WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

