‘I’m the lowest-earning WWE Champion of all time' - Bruce Prichard discloses details about major heat on Kevin Nash

Bruce Prichard gives details on his backstage heat with former WWE Champion.

Kevin Nash is a 5-time WCW Champion and 1-time WWE Champion.

Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard recently spoke about Kevin Nash's run in WWE on his podcast Something To Wrestle With. The show mostly covered Kevin Nash's time in WWE before he left the company to go join WCW.

Prichard talked about Nash, who was known as Diesel at that time, becoming the WWE Champion and how he was the lowest drawing Champion till that point.

Speaking about Kevin Nash, Prichard stated that WWE had done a major blunder by booking him as a babyface. He believed that Diesel could only work as a heel and humanizing him is what led to fan disinterest.

Bruce Prichard on Kevin Nash getting heat

Bruce Prichard also talked about how Kevin Nash was a poor draw and how much heat he got for it. Even admitting that he himself had quite a few heated backstage altercations with Kevin Nash during those days.

People put the heat on Diesel. I did. I remember the night we went to shoot the angle with Goldust and Razor in Bangor, Maine and Vince was in with Razor and Goldust or whatever and I’m outside with Hunter and Diesel. And Diesel says, ‘You know, ‘I’m the lowest earning WWF Champion of all time.’ I said, ‘Well it goes hand-in-hand with the lowest drawing WWF Champion.’ Kevin and I had a few heated words at that point and you look back and it’s true, yeah, but you can’t, when you truly look at it in hindsight and you look at it with fresh eyes in a fair assessment, he didn’t inherit, no.

Bruce Prichard also talked about the fact that the business was low at that point. Further adding that it wasn't completely Kevin Nash's fault as he did not have much to work with. Prichard acknowledged that Diesel did turn into a draw later on which was one of the reasons he got picked by WCW.

He didn’t inherit anything. He inherited the championship at a time when the business was at a low point and there wasn’t an awful lot for him to work with from that point moving ahead and I think that as time went on, Diesel did become a draw and he did get into a position where, yes, he did draw money and obviously did well enough that he was able to parlay that into a hell of a deal at WCW.