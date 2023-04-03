"I'm married to the next Universal Champion" - WWE star says her husband will dethrone Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

The fans sadly didn't get what they wanted at WrestleMania 39 as Roman Reigns' seemingly never-ending reign continued after his latest win over Cody Rhodes. Becky Lynch has now come out with a massive prediction, claiming her husband, Seth Rollins, will eventually be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Despite their storied history, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have interestingly been kept away from each other during the latter's run as the seemingly inconquerable world champion. Their only significant interaction happened during the build-up to Royal Rumble 2022, where The Visionary scored a DQ win over The Tribal Chief.

Reigns vs. Rollins could undoubtedly be a successful long-term program for WWE if they choose to go down that path. Becky Lynch believes the feud will happen and end with The Visionary becoming the world champion again.

Following the main event on Night Two, Lynch made a bold prediction while speaking to Daniel Cormier, as you can view below:

"I think I'm married to the next Universal Champion. That's where my money lies! I think Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is going to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns once and for all. That's my bet."

Becky Lynch initially thought Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns

Almost every fan tuned into WrestleMania 39, hoping to see Cody Rhodes achieve his lifelong dream of winning the WWE world title. WWE, however, didn't follow the expected script as they once again went ahead with a Reigns victory.

Several members of the WWE Universe are saddened by the outcome and have not shied away from voicing their displeasure online.

Irrespective of the finish, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes put on a phenomenal match, and Becky Lynch was also quite impressed with the headliner. The Man also noted that going into the contest, she genuinely believed the former AEW star could get a three-count over the Bloodline leader.

"What a main event. I really thought Cody might have, might have been able to pull it off, but he wasn't! Not tonight," added Lynch.

Do you agree with Becky Lynch's claims about Seth Rollins possibly being the next WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

