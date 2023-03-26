"I’m a married woman and at a different point in my career" – Charlotte Flair talks about her WWE career after marrying AEW Superstar

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke about her wrestling career after getting married to an AEW Superstar.

Following WrestleMania Backlash, The Queen was on a hiatus of seven long months and that was when she married AEW Superstar Andrade El Idolo. Flair returned on the December 30th episode of SmackDown and defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match, thus winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, Flair spoke about the confidence that she has gained following her marriage. She also mentioned that she is more of an all-rounder now.

The Queen said:

“I think I have much more confidence and am in a different place in my life,” Flair said. “I’m a married woman and at a different point in my career. I’m more all-around than I have ever been.” (H/T- TV Insider)

Rhea Ripley spoke about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

Speaking during an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, The Eradicator mentioned that her ongoing rivalry with The Queen is a real redemption story. Ripley also added how excited she is for the match, as it will be one of the biggest matches of her career.

The Eradicator detailed:

“This is a real redemption story in a way. I’m facing Charlotte Flair again,” Ripley said. “She is someone that I’ve never been able to knock off in a singles match. It’s definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. Knowing how many people will be in attendance at this WrestleMania, it will be so insane. I’m so excited.”

Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

It'll be exciting to see if The Eradicator will be the next SmackDown Women's Champion or not.

