"I'm not much of a slapper" - Roman Reigns reveals WWE SmackDown plans

WWE will continue The Road to WrestleMania XL tonight with a loaded SmackDown episode. Roman Reigns has just provided a sneak peek at what The Bloodline has in store.

SmackDown will roll into Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight. The company has announced an in-ring face-off between Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not currently scheduled for tonight's show, but the rest of The Bloodline will be there with Reigns in the ring.

The Tribal Chief appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today to promote WrestleMania 40. He was asked about what is planned for tonight's SmackDown and the showdown with The American Nightmare.

"Yeah, that's right. I'm gonna probably do exactly what I did here and just direct it all towards him, and... slaughter him," Reigns said.

McAfee then asked if they're going to do a big staredown on SmackDown and if Reigns will smack Cody in the mouth.

"I'm not much of a slapper, to be honest. You know what I mean? We're just going to go ahead and... pose them up [flexes fist for Superman punch]," Reigns said. [From 02:46:00 to 02:47:11]

You can watch the video here:

Fans then reacted loudly and Reigns laughed as McAfee suggestively showed his imaginary Superman fist. The Head of The Table joked that his people were telling him to leave the camera shot, but he appreciated McAfee inviting him to the show.

Loaded WWE SmackDown planned for tonight

WWE will continue the build for WrestleMania XL as tonight's SmackDown airs live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It's rather interesting that the company's website has Intercontinental Champion, Gunther advertised for tonight's SmackDown. The RAW superstar has not been announced for a match, and his WrestleMania challenger Sami Zayn has not been advertised either.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full SmackDown coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Women's Champion Iyo Sky vs. Naomi in a non-title match

Six-pack ladder qualifying match: AOP vs. The Street Profits

Six-pack ladder qualifying match: The O.C. vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face to face

The other names advertised for tonight include LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who should leave WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 0 votes View Discussion