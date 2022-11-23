"I'm nervous" - WWE Women's Champion comments on upcoming project outside of wrestling

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently announced that she and husband Montez Ford are set to appear in their very own reality television series. The duo made an appearance on The Today Show to break the big news.

Since moving from NXT to the main roster of WWE in 2020, Belair has gone from strength to strength. She has won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Bianca Belair also has the potential to become the next crossover star from the company, and has previously promoted Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty multiple times on social media.

While on The Today Show, Belair and Ford revealed that the show will debut on Hulu. The EST of WWE later took to Instagram to share the following statement:

"We were so excited to officially announce our UPCOMING REALITY SERIES on @hulu on the @todayshow this morning! IT’S REAL! I’m nervous lol 🙈 Y’all better watch 👀 lol."

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford got engaged in 2017 and wed in 2018, after meeting on NXT. The RAW Women's Champion is a stepmother to Ford's two children. Like his wife, Montez Ford has held multiple championships with his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, including both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Bianca Belair is set to compete at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend

Survivor Series is right around the corner, and there is still a vacant spot on Team Belair. Currently aligned with the RAW Women's Champion are Asuka, Mia Yim and Alexa Bliss, with one spot left to fill.

The fivesome will be taking on the team of Damage CTRL, consisting of Bayley, current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Over the past few weeks, there have been many clashes and confrontations between the two teams.

As the premium live event is fast approaching, fans have been speculating wildly over who the mystery team member could be. Many are expecting one of Sasha Banks, Naomi or Becky Lynch to make their grand returns in Boston this weekend. Banks and Naomi have not been seen on television since their walkout over a creative dispute in May, and Lynch has been recovering from a separated shoulder since SummerSlam.

