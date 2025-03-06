"I'm never ever doing that again" - AJ Styles reflects on the scariest moment of his in-ring career 

AJ Styles has looked back on a moment in the ring that scared him the most. He said it was a spot during a match in TNA that made him think it was over for him.

The Phenomenal One has competed in countless matches during his lengthy and successful career and is regarded by many as one of the greatest in-ring workers ever. He made a name for himself in TNA and NJPW before jumping to WWE and becoming an even bigger name.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles was asked what was the scariest moment of his in-ring career. He was involved in an Ultimate X match against Petey Williams and Chris Sabin at TNA Final Resolution 2005. He said there was a spot in the bout that made him think it was over for him.

"Ultimate X, Chris Sabin, myself and Petey Williams. Which I think is a fantastic match if you ever watch back. For some reason, I thought it was such a good idea if I could hang from the rope, and [Chris] Sabin, I knew, was very capable of springboarding dropkicking me to the point where I'll do, I guess, an inside-out swing front flip. When he hit me, I let go, and I go, 'Oh my God.' As I'm coming down, I was able to think to myself, I'm about to land on the back of my head, and I'm probably not going to get up from this. And I'm thinking about this as I'm going down, and I land perfect. I was laying there selling going I'm never ever doing that again ever." [37:49-38:39]

AJ Styles says he'll retire before he turns 50

The former WWE Champion has only a few years left in the ring. He was injured and out of action for several weeks but returned not long ago.

AJ Styles told Chris Van Vliet that he won't wrestle at the age of 50. He's currently 47, which means he has fewer years left.

"I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50; I promise you that," he said.

AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul on WWE RAW next week. It will be interesting to see what this leads to.

