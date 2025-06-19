  • home icon
"I’m NOT injured" - 2-time WWE champion issues a statement after match is forced to stop

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 19, 2025 04:00 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

A two-time WWE champion was recently left hurt after a match, and the bout had to be stopped as a result.

The star was apparently hurt in the match, or that was the news that did the rounds. Despite the image that was circulating, Gigi Dolin, aka Priscilla Kelly, has now issued a clarification about it. She previously talked about it and said that her patella had come out of place and that this was an anatomical issue she had faced her whole life.

In her recent clarification, the former WWE Women's NXT Tag Team Champion has said that she is currently not injured.

"I’m only gonna say this once. I’m NOT injured. See previous posts. 🙏," wrote the star.

The 28-year-old went on to ask fans to check her previous posts, where she had discussed her recent appearances and mentioned that she was not injured. She explained the details of what had happened and talked about how it was not an injury, although she admitted to it hurting.

"My patella came out of place. It does that from time to time. It’s an anatomy issue I’ve had my whole life, and I’ve managed to always work through it, even sometimes continuing matches after it happens. It’s not an “injury”, it just hurts a good bit and I have to “pop” it back in place. Now ya know. Sorry, guys."

Priscilla Kelly is clearly unhurt, thankfully, and will continue to take different bookings and find her next steps outside WWE. She was released earlier this year.

Edited by Neda Ali
