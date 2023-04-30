"I'm p*ssed about that" - WWE Legend discusses the problem with the Round One draft of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about the future of Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes.

On SmackDown this week, Roman, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, was the first pick of the blue brand chosen by the blue brand. RAW, on the other hand, picked Cody Rhodes as their first superstar. This effectively means that it is unlikely that the two stars will cross paths once again anytime soon.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said that the Roman vs. Cody storyline was done now since the two stars got drafted on different brands. He further detailed that they could meet at WrestleMania next year, but the fans wanted to see them have a rematch sooner.

"We wanted Roman and Cody to continue. It was a really good story and now we're not gonna get it for a year. And I'm p*ssed about that. Of course, Cody has the potential to meet up with Roman in Philadelphia, but that's not what I wanted." Henry continued, "As a fan, they had me. I wanted to see Roman and Cody again as soon as possible. Now, that's not gonna happen." [From 2:25 - 3:12]

Roman Reigns had a unique reaction to the WWE Draft

After becoming the first overall draft pick, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to express his emotions. In a short tweet, Reigns claimed that he was number one in everything.

Here's what the tweet read:

"#1 @ everything!"

While Roman Reigns, Solo, and Heyman were securely perched at the top of the SmackDown roster, the Usos were not drafted on Night One. This led to speculation among fans, wondering whether The Bloodline was doomed. Jimmy and Jey then lost their WrestleMania main event rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, casting more shadow on the future of the faction.

