"That's the end of the bloodline" - WWE fans react to massive upset of Roman Reigns' faction on SmackDown

Wrestling fans speculate that it is the end of Roman Reigns' faction The Bloodline, after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Usos failed to bring the gold back for the faction on tonight's SmackDown.

Earlier, The Usos were backstage with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Heyman gave a pep talk and said that tonight is the night they win back their titles and get drafted to the Island of Relevancy as champions, or they can join the obscurity of being on RAW.

During the match, the former Universal Champion brought himself some time but sent Jimmy Uso face-first into the turnbuckle. Jey tagged in just as Owens tagged out, with Sami Zayn being all over both Usos, sending them crashing to ringside.

KO then hit a Fisherman Buster off the top rope, headed back up and delivered a Swanton Bomb. WWE fans got a backstage cut as Paul Heyman received a call from The Tribal Chief. He then ominously turned to Sikoa and said, "Tonight is your night."

However, in the match's final moments, as Sikoa tried to interfere, Matt Riddle came to the aid of KO and Sami. Owens delivered a Stunner on Jimmy, accompanied by Helluva Kick by Sami Zayn for the win.

WWE fans took to Twitter to note that The Tribal Chief wouldn't be happy with how things turned out.

A few fans shared that The Bloodline would split after this match, and Reigns wouldn't entertain The Usos.

Some WWE fans said it was the right decision by the company to crown KO and Sami as the champions.

Bobby Lashley set his eyes on Roman Reigns after getting drafted to WWE SmackDown

Following the WWE Draft 2023, which shuffled the roster, Roman Reigns has some new opponents on SmackDown. Bobby Lashley wasted no time in pursuing The Tribal Chief, sending him a message upon his switch to the blue brand.

Lashley has been a part of Monday Night RAW since his return to WWE in 2018. During his initial stint with the company, he was a member of the SmackDown roster in 2006.

Immediately following the draft, the former WWE Champion rushed to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Lashley's last singles match was in 2018. However, during the feud between The Shield and the team of Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre, the two were on different sides of the ring.

