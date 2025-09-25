"I'm pretty upset," "I've been there from the beginning" - 21-time WWE champion furious after major Triple H decision

A legendary 21-time WWE champion recently talked about a major decision made by the Triple H-led creative team ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is none other than The Miz.

Ad

The Miz is arguably one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Throughout his career, The A-Lister has won several titles, including the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship nine times, making him a 21-time WWE champion.

During a recent interview on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, The Miz talked about Triple H making John Cena vs. AJ Styles official for Crown Jewel 2025. The A-Lister said that he wanted the audience to demand a match between him and Cena.

Ad

Trending

Miz also revealed that he had been asking for a bout with the 17-time world champion since he announced his retirement tour.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"You know what? You know what the audience could do? The audience could say, 'We want The Miz vs. John Cena.' And I would love, I would love to have one more match. I've been talking about this since the retirement tour started. I was the first person to go, 'Sign me up. I'm putting my name in the hat.' When's my number gonna get called? Maybe not. Never. Because there's only five left. There's only five more dates," he said.

Ad

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he was "pretty upset" with the Triple H-led creative team's decision of John Cena vs. AJ Styles, as he believed he deserved to face John in his retirement tour.

"Every time I see John Cena backstage, I'm like, 'Five more, four more, three more.' That's all we got. I have the rich history with John Cena. I do. I've been there from the beginning. And I don't get a match? I don't get a match? So, yeah, I'm pretty upset," he added.

Ad

Check out the interview below.

Ad

WWE star The Miz has been vocal about wanting one more match against John Cena

During an interview with CBS Sports in July 2024, The Miz highlighted that he had been in the squared circle with John Cena on several occasions, and he "selfishly" wanted another match against the 17-time world champion.

"I am putting my name in the hat!" Miz said. "I've been in the ring a lot with John Cena and selfishly I'd want more because that's how much fun it is getting into the ring with Cena."

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Miz vs. John Cena before the latter's WWE retirement.

Please credit UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!