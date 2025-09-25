  • home icon
"I'm pretty upset," "I've been there from the beginning" - 21-time WWE champion furious after major Triple H decision

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 25, 2025 09:48 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

A legendary 21-time WWE champion recently talked about a major decision made by the Triple H-led creative team ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The name in question is none other than The Miz.

The Miz is arguably one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Throughout his career, The A-Lister has won several titles, including the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship nine times, making him a 21-time WWE champion.

During a recent interview on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, The Miz talked about Triple H making John Cena vs. AJ Styles official for Crown Jewel 2025. The A-Lister said that he wanted the audience to demand a match between him and Cena.

also-read-trending Trending

Miz also revealed that he had been asking for a bout with the 17-time world champion since he announced his retirement tour.

"You know what? You know what the audience could do? The audience could say, 'We want The Miz vs. John Cena.' And I would love, I would love to have one more match. I've been talking about this since the retirement tour started. I was the first person to go, 'Sign me up. I'm putting my name in the hat.' When's my number gonna get called? Maybe not. Never. Because there's only five left. There's only five more dates," he said.
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he was "pretty upset" with the Triple H-led creative team's decision of John Cena vs. AJ Styles, as he believed he deserved to face John in his retirement tour.

"Every time I see John Cena backstage, I'm like, 'Five more, four more, three more.' That's all we got. I have the rich history with John Cena. I do. I've been there from the beginning. And I don't get a match? I don't get a match? So, yeah, I'm pretty upset," he added.
Check out the interview below.

youtube-cover
WWE star The Miz has been vocal about wanting one more match against John Cena

During an interview with CBS Sports in July 2024, The Miz highlighted that he had been in the squared circle with John Cena on several occasions, and he "selfishly" wanted another match against the 17-time world champion.

"I am putting my name in the hat!" Miz said. "I've been in the ring a lot with John Cena and selfishly I'd want more because that's how much fun it is getting into the ring with Cena."
It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Miz vs. John Cena before the latter's WWE retirement.

Please credit UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

