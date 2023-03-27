"I'm so proud of him" - Retired 6-time world champion claims responsibility for getting Bobby Lashley into WWE

While it's a shame that Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania plans have seemingly taken a massive hit, the former WWE Champion remains a massive star for the company. Kurt Angle recently revealed that he helped Lashley get his WWE tryout many years ago while also opening up about the superstar's current status.

After spending a few years in the military and competing as an amateur wrestler, Bobby Lashley signed with WWE in 2005 and initially looked destined for superstardom in the same mold as Brock Lesnar.

Lashley, however, lost momentum along the way during his first WWE stint and left the promotion in 2008. While speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle revealed that he got The All Mighty a tryout with the company, eventually leading to his full-time signing.

The Olympic hero recalled being impressed by Bobby Lashley's talent back in the day and was proud to see his former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling rival achieve so much success in the business.

Moreover, the WWE Hall of Famer feels Lashley is presently in his prime, as he stated below on The Kurt Angle Show:

"I'm so proud of him! [Bobby Lashley] I got him his tryout in WWE, and he proved to me that he could do what he does. And you know what? He's gotten better and better every year. Right now, he is in his prime, at this point, and he's been wrestling, my gosh, for over 20 years in pro wrestling." [From 33:20 - 33:52]

Kurt Angle is surprised by the physical capabilities of Bobby Lashley

Most fans forget that Bobby Lashley is 46 years old, as he's looked exactly the same since he first walked into WWE. Many believe the former ECW Champion has bulked up even more since his early days with the Stamford-based company, and Kurt Angle felt it was a testament to Lashley's insane training regime.

Angle regularly follows Lashley's workout videos on social media and is astonished by the "crazy a** sh**' that Bobby can do at such an advanced age.

Kurt also shared the opinions of the WWE Universe by admitting that Lashley's physical appearance hadn't changed over the years.

"I watch him [Bobby Lashley] on social media, and he trains his a** off! It's like he is 25 again. He is doing some crazy a** sh** that is ridiculous at his age because Bobby is what? 44, 45 years old? He looks like he's 25 still," added Angle. "Just incredible! He does (look exactly the same). It's crazy!" [33:53 - 34:40]

Did you check out the rumored WrestleMania 39 plans for Lashley following his Bray Wyatt match failing to materialize? You can read more on that right here.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes