WWE recently announced that the 9th edition of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown. A new report indicates that the over-the-top-rope bout could lead to a match between Bobby Lashley and LA Knight at WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty was on a collision course with Bray Wyatt at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, the former Universal Champion has been absent from TV programming over the last month due to 'physical issues,' putting the match in jeopardy.

While Lashley's WrestleMania future may be up in the air, the former WWE Champion was announced as one of the participants of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will take place on SmackDown next week.

LA Knight is also set to be a part of the marquee battle royal and according to Xero News, it could lead to a singles match between the 40-year-old star and Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania.

While Knight may not be involved in any feud at the moment, he has stated time and time again that he will be a part of the biggest wrestling event of the year. The former NXT star was also in action on this week's SmackDown where he defeated Rey Mysterio.

Bobby Lashley has assured the fans that he will be present at WWE WrestleMania 39

Booby Lashley was scheduled to have a feud with Bray Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania after ending his feud with Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. However, the Eater of the Worlds' absence has cast a shadow over the former WWE Champion's WrestleMania status.

Despite the setback, the All Mighty has assured the fans multiple times that he will be wrestling at the Show of Shows.

I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don't care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.

Lashley's former opponent, Brock Lesnar, will take on Omos in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. There were also rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting down the line and the grandest stage could be the perfect place for it as Bobby Lashley also has a score to settle with The Beast Incarnate.

