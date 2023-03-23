Two-time WWE Champion aims to "take over" WrestleMania 39 despite not having an opponent yet

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, and the event could sadly not include several important names. One such name was Bobby Lashley, but he has since provided an update on his possible 'Mania status.

The All-Mighty was in the build to his match against Bray Wyatt for this year's Show of Shows. However, multiple reports have recently stated that Wyatt is dealing with some health issues and might not be cleared in time. It is unclear if Lashley will compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as the company hasn't found a replacement yet. Fans might wonder if he will even appear in Hollywood this April.

Thankfully, Bobby Lashley has provided an update on the situation, stating he will be at SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39. He took to Twitter to make his intentions clear.

"9 days until the AlI-Mighty takes over SoFi Stadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I'm fresh and ready for a fight! WrestleMania" stated Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.



I’m fresh and ready for a fight! 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime.I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania 9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania https://t.co/gRhPq7O8gJ

While the two-time WWE Champion does not have a designated opponent yet, it is interesting to learn that he will perform at The Showcase of the Immortals. Who knows? Fans could witness a match they've never seen before.

Who could Bobby Lashley face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

There will be several options available for The All Mighty if he plans to compete at WrestleMania 39. The first and most obvious opponent will be Bray Wyatt if he gets cleared in time.

As of now, LA Knight is another star who does not have a match for The Show of Shows. The company could announce Bobby Lashley as his opponent for the much-awaited event.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Lashley vs. LA Knight has been discussed for over a week, but as of now the match isn't planned.



- per WWE have a backup plan for Bobby Lashley which will see Lashley on the #WrestleMania card “in some form.”Lashley vs. LA Knight has been discussed for over a week, but as of now the match isn't planned.- per @WrestleVotes WWE have a backup plan for Bobby Lashley which will see Lashley on the #WrestleMania card “in some form.”Lashley vs. LA Knight has been discussed for over a week, but as of now the match isn't planned.- per @WrestleVotes https://t.co/cmrDL8TwUc

Triple H could pull off a complete surprise by booking a returning star as the two-time WWE Champion's opponent. Following recent rumors, Randy Orton could be making a return soon. If possible, a match between The All Mighty and The Viper will be a confrontation perfect for WWE WrestleMania Hollywood. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is another star rumored to make his return to WWE. He even hinted at a bout against Lashley in a tweet.

Who do you think The All Mighty should face inside the SoFi Stadium? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes