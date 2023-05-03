"I'm ready for it" - Fans excited over the possibility of The Bloodline going up against popular stable post-WWE Draft 2023

The Bloodline became the most dominant stable in WWE history when Roman Reigns and The Usos broke several records as champions. Fans believe the stable has more to accomplish in the coming year, and a proper feud against the Latino World Order would be something to look out for on the Blue brand.

Earlier this year, cracks began to form in The Bloodline as Jey Usos started to distance himself from the group after the assault on Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief later ignored The Usos after the duo lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

After Draft Night Two, the group once again reunited as The Usos were also drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, fans believe a proper feud between The Bloodline and the Latino World Order should take place following the events of the WWE Draft and Backlash 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sheila Belue @beluebird @WWE I say turn The O.C heel and let The O.C and LWO feud for a while. It would help to build both factions up to face The Bloodline. @WWE I say turn The O.C heel and let The O.C and LWO feud for a while. It would help to build both factions up to face The Bloodline.

Drago @Notorious401 #WWERaw @WWE Build LWO up and give me a full blown LWO vs Bloodline feud on #SmackDown @WWE Build LWO up and give me a full blown LWO vs Bloodline feud on #SmackDown #WWERaw

The Draft will reset the multiple losses taken by LWO over the past month. After stacking wins on the Blue brand, the stable has a strong chance of feuding with the most dominant group in the company's history over the summer.

The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline made its toughest decision by removing Sami Zayn from the stable after he attacked The Tribal Chief at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Along with Zayn, Jey Uso distanced himself from the group and went missing for a few days.

In the end, Jey returned to his family for Jimmy's sake and turned on Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, the former Honorary Uce reunited with Kevin Owens and defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 Night One for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 39, Matt Riddle also made his return to the company and has been dealing with Solo Sikoa since. The trio of Riddle, Owens, and Zayn has been going up against the stable following the events of WrestleMania 39 Night One and Two.

The stable will be in action at WWE Backlash 2023 when The Usos and Solo Sikoa will team up to face Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match in Puerto Rico. Both teams have been drafted on the opposite brand, which means this could be their last encounter in a while.

