John Cena has been making regular appearances in WWE since last month, and he's even gotten physical. In a recent interview, he spoke about his current run and revealed whether or not it's his last.

The 16-time world champion has been consistently appearing on WWE TV since the beginning of September. He's been heavily featured on SmackDown on Friday nights. Plus, he showed up at Payback and is scheduled to make his in-ring return at Fastlane this Saturday. That's not all, as he'll also be appearing on NXT next week.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on the latest edition of The Bump, John Cena stated that he’s not done with WWE yet after this current run, but he's fighting the ticking clock and is very grateful.

“So selfishly, I said I wanted to make sure it's not time to go yet. And I confidently believe that I'm not done. But I do believe that we're all fighting that ticking clock and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room, from maybe oh two or even before zero to maybe Christmas. Even some are seen like I just want to say thank you," said Cena.

He added:

"Thank you to the audience. Like a lot of times, we just go away and we don't get a chance to say a proper thing like, Hey, thanks for allowing me to do this for so long. I pull no punches. I don't exist without the audience. And I'm just really grateful for every single second. I'm really grateful. That's why I can't talk trash about it.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

John Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner on WWE NXT next week

On next week's episode of NXT, Carmelo Hayes will take on Bron Breakker in a singles match. It was announced that Melo will have John Cena in his corner while Breakker will have Paul Heyman in his.

Expand Tweet

NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on Tuesday next week, and WWE went all out by putting on a stacked card.

Plus, Asuka will face Roxanne Perez and Cody Rhodes will have a huge announcement. This will be Cena's first appearance in NXT since 2013.

Which superstar would you like to see John Cena face in his last match? Sound off in the comments below!