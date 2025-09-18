"I'm not retiring" - Former WWE star shares heartbreaking update

A popular former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to share an extremely emotional update about their wrestling career. The name in question is former NXT star Duke Hudson.Duke Hudson last competed inside the squared circle on WWE TV on the September 10, 2024, edition of NXT, where he locked horns with Ridge Holland. The match had high stakes as Hudson's former team, Chase U's future, was on the line. After the star lost the bout against Holland, his team was disbanded. Duke was later released by the Stamford-based promotion in January 2025. Since then, he has been competing on the independent circuit.The former WWE NXT star recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update, writing that although he hasn't retired from pro wrestling, he has tipped his hat to his childhood dream of competing in WWE.&quot;Don’t worry, I haven’t died. And I’m not retiring. I’m simply tipping the hat to my childhood dream. I understand that some people look at me and see a success. I’m also aware that others can look at the exact same accomplishments and see a failure,&quot; he wrote.Hudson highlighted that the video he uploaded was of his younger self, who wanted to accomplish his wrestling dreams. The star also thanked everyone who has been a part of his journey till now.&quot;I made this video for my younger self, who had dreams and aspirations of accomplishing something big and was told that it wasn’t possible, coming from Australia. In making the video, I was reminded over and over that we not only did it, but that the ups and downs have all been worth it. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my time in wrestling up to this point. I’m extremely grateful for what I have done, where I have been, and the memories I’ve made along the way,&quot; he added.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuke Hudson's former teammate sent a message to him after his WWE exitAfter Duke Hudson's release from WWE, his former Chase U teammate, Thea Hail, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to him. Hail thanked Hudson for always believing in her. She also mentioned that Duke was the most underrated wrestler, claiming that she wouldn't have been what she is today without his mentoring.&quot;Thank you for believing in me when no one else did and giving me the knowledge I needed as not just a wrestler but as a person. Thank you for everything. Truly the most underrated wrestler and performer. I would not be who I am without you,&quot; she wrote.It remains to be seen if Duke Hudson will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.