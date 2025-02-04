Thea Hail pays tribute to recently released WWE star

Thea Hail shared a heartfelt tribute to a recently released WWE Superstar today on social media. Hail has not competed in a match since an NXT Live Event on August 23, 2024.

Duke Hudson was part of Chase University in NXT alongside Hail but was reportedly released from the company. During his time in the developmental brand, Hudson captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Andre Chase.

Hail took to Instagram today to praise Hudson, saying he was the best colleague she could have asked for.

"Thank you for believing in me when no one else did and giving me the knowledge I needed as not just a wrestler but as a person. Thank you for everything. Truly the most underrated wrestler and performer. I would not be who I am without you," she wrote.

You can check out her entire message in the Instagram post below:

Duke Hudson used to be known as Brendan Vink, but his ring name was changed in 2021. It was recently reported that the company didn't view Hudson as a "main roster guy" internally.

WWE star Thea Hail reveals AEW star helped break her into the business

Thea Hail recently shared that AEW star Thunder Rosa helped get her in contact with a recruiter from the company.

In an interview with Pittsburgh City Paper, the 21-year-old shared that she competed in a dark match for All Elite Wrestling against Thunder Rosa. Thea Hail added that the former AEW Women's Champion put her in contact with a recruiter from WWE.

"He found me a training school in Pittsburgh called the Stronghold Training Center, and then that was combined with the Iron City Wrestling Academy, and I trained at both of those schools. I ended up landing a dark [non-televised] match for AEW after having a seminar with QT Marshall, and I wrestled Thunder Rosa, and she got me in contact with a recruiter from WWE." [H/T: Fightful]

Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase last November, and as a result of the loss, Chase University was disbanded. Only time will tell what the future holds for Duke Hudson following his WWE release.

