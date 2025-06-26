  • home icon
  • "I'm on the road to recovery" - Multi-time WWE World Champion confirms return from injury

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jun 26, 2025 13:04 GMT
WWE is heading towards its Biggest Party of the Summer in the coming weeks, and one major name could be back in the company before the event. Recently, Rey Mysterio provided a major health update and confirmed his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Rey Mysterio had an intriguing storyline heading into WrestleMania 41, as he was set to compete against El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the legendary luchador got injured on the night before the event in Las Vegas when he competed in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown.

In an appearance on LA PLATICA, the two-time World Heavyweight and former WWE Champion confirmed he would return to the company following his recent groin and ear injury, and revealed he was on the road to recovery. The Master of the 619 provided a potential time frame, disclosing that he expects to return by August.

"Good. Pretty good. I started my PT [physical training], not to mention I had a busted eardrum as well. So, I fixed that during my time off. I'm on the road to recovery. I should be back, hopefully, by August," Mysterio said. (From 21:52 to 22:07)

Rey Mysterio wants to team up with female WWE star

Rey Mysterio revived the Latino World Order under Triple H's creative leadership and often teamed up with Zelina Vega in some mixed tag team matches. While The Master of the 619 is out of action, he would love to team up with Asuka upon his comeback.

In a recent appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of The Empress of Tomorrow and expressed interest in teaming up with the star. Rey wanted to see more mixed tag team matches in the company.

"I do wish they would do a little bit more of mixed tag matches, really enjoy those and I think that that just gets very creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and favorite male superstar," Mysterio said.
It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio can return to the promotion in time for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit LA PLATICA and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
