Rey Mysterio wants to team up with top female WWE star

Rey Mysterio wants WWE to bring back mixed tag team matches. He named Asuka as the woman he'd want to be his partner.

Mixed tag team matches are rare these days in WWE. The Master of the 619 competed in one in November 2024. He and Zelina Vega teamed up to take on Chad Gable and Ivy Nile on an episode of RAW. Rey Mysterio also teamed up with the current Women's United States Champion against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on the July 8 episode of RAW.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Rey Mysterio said he wanted to see more mixed tag team matches in WWE, and wished to team up with Asuka.

Trending

"I do wish they would do a little bit more of mixed tag matches, really enjoy those and I think that that just gets very creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and favorite male superstar. I know that we're a little bit sensitive with a man putting his hands on a woman, so we're trying to stay away from that. But overall, just the beautiful sport of professional wrestling in its full capacity is so beautiful to watch, man, and you enjoy it, I enjoy it as a wrestler. I can only imagine how the fans enjoy it as fans," said Rey Mysterio. (49:26-50:10)

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Dominik Mysterio broke character to praise Rey Mysterio

"Dirty" Dom broke character to say some positive things about his father. Speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast, Dominik Mysterio reluctantly praised Rey Mysterio for revolutionizing wrestling.

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Dominik was supposed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but the bout won't be happening because he suffered a rib injury.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!