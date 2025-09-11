"I'm shocked" - AJ Styles accused of going into business for himself by WWE legend

AJ Styles has been accused of going into business for himself by a WWE legend. The Phenomenal One cut a fiery promo on RAW this week, expressing unhappiness over his position in the company.
Styles even mentioned “somebody doesn’t want me here” before name-dropping released WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. This promo drew the attention of the fans online, and many wondered whether it was a shoot.
Decorated tag team legend Bully Ray has now shared his opinion on the segment. On the Busted Open Podcast, host Dave LaGreca asked Ray who Styles was referring to when he said somebody doesn't want him there.
“I don’t know, but I’m shocked that AJ Styles went into business for himself and started shooting on the microphone. That normally never happens, and he did it last night, ’cause that was a straight-up shoot, brother," he said.
This promo gained traction as it comes at a time when AJ Styles' WWE future has become a topic of speculation. A few days ago, he posted a cryptic hourglass image on his Instagram.
AJ Styles sent out feelers before signing WWE extension
According to a report from Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles sent out feelers before signing an extension with WWE earlier this year.
His recent contract keeps him at WWE till February next year, and it remains to be seen how his future turns out, with many companies still interested in his services.
Right now, Styles is involved in a feud with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. He lost Dominik last week on RAW after interference from El Grande Americano.
Styles got his revenge this week on RAW after beating El Grande, thanks to some help from Dragon Lee.
