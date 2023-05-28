"I'm down since day 1" - WWE Legend comes out in support of The Usos after drama with Roman Reigns at Night of Champions

WWE legend and Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James recently shared his thoughts on the events that transpired between Roman Reigns and The Usos at Night of Champions.

The Bloodline came crumbling down in Saudi Arabia as The Usos interfered in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Reigns and Solo Sikoa going up against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jimmy and Jey inadvertently superkicked Solo, much to the chagrin of the Tribal Chief. Roman pushed around the two stars in the ring leading to Jimmy Uso planting the Head of The Table with two superkicks.

Brian James claimed on Twitter that it was pure art in the way that the storyline played out. He pointed out how there were so many aspects to the storyline and so many men involved in creating the final moment. The former DX member also subtly expressed his support for The Usos in their struggle against Roman.

"This is art at its finest! Storytelling with men and emotions and all the feels Uce! I’m down since day 1."

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this Friday

The special counsel to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, shared an update on The Bloodline after wrapping things up in Saudi Arabia.

In a video posted on Twitter, Heyman filmed a private jet waiting for Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and himself to take them back home. The Wiseman also made it clear that The Bloodline would pick up the issue on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

We will talk about this in detail Friday on Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown https://t.co/6Fx0of6q9g

Initially, WWE advertised that Roman Reigns would be having a celebration of his 1000-day reign on the show, but after the events of Night of Champions, The Tribal Chief was not in a celebratory mood.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the next chapter of The Bloodline.

How do you think Roman Reigns will react to this betrayal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

