"I'm sorry" - Cody Rhodes recalls emotional fan interaction following Roman Reigns loss at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently recalled an emotional fan interaction following the loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes was the favorite to win against Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, as many people thought he would be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief and start his own story of success. A lot of fans wanted him to become the main man, the face of the company. However, WWE had other plans as Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship.

Recently in an interview with Sam Roberts, The American Nightmare recalled an emotional fan interaction after his loss. Cody Rhodes said that he saw a fan after the loss wearing his merch, so he couldn't control his emotions and apologized to the fan for losing.

"The task of ‘can I get them to be on board even more after so many have invested, flown out, traveled, brought people.’ I remember seeing a guy in the crowd who had every piece of my merch on, every piece, and he was just staring at me. Grown man, hand on his hips, I caught eyes, I couldn’t break. I told him, ‘I’m sorry.’ That was the part that surprised me the most. Every place we go to, and knock on wood this continues to happen, every place we go to seems like more excitement." (H/T Fightful)

Cody Rhodes opened up about WWE telling him not to go online after the loss to Roman Reigns

In an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, Cody Rhodes said that a lot of people from WWE's managing team reached out to him to tell him not to go online after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"I was surprised at how pi*sed people were. A lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know, 'Don't go online. Don't go online.' I didn't even think to go. It's such an incredibly busy week, there are so many emotions in that experience. I have my family with me. I lost in front of them, which is another level of embarrassment. I didn't even think to go online."

Cody Rhodes is set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a rubber match and wants to continue to write his story in the history books of WWE. A lot of fans think he will get a chance at the Universal Championship again and believe he will dethrone Roman Reigns soon.

