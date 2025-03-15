John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber was seen as a game-changing moment in WWE and pro wrestling in general. However, Vince Russo believes the hot storyline has lost all steam in just two weeks, threatening to unsettle WWE's Road to WrestleMania.

After winning the Elimination Chamber match, John Cena stayed back in the ring and was greeted by Cody Rhodes, who later on also had to give his answer to The Rock's proposal.

Rhodes refused to sell his soul, but he never would have imagined John Cena joining hands with The Final Boss, who came out alongside Travis Scott. The popular trio from showbiz pummelled Cody Rhodes to end one of the most shocking post-match segments in wrestling history.

A few weeks on from the moment, and Cena is nowhere to be seen on TV. During the latest BroDown episode, Vince Russo bluntly stated that WWE had already lost momentum with its most promising story:

"Listen, we know their audience, the wrestling marks, they are going to watch the show no matter what. Whether Rock and Cena are on it, it doesn't matter to them, it doesn't matter. Now nobody can stand there and tell me that in the last two weeks, they have not taken a ton of steam off what was a very hot angle." [From 08:45 to 09:14]

He added:

"I don't want to hear you, don't even think about having that argument with me, because you're an imbecile. Two weeks of none of these guys being on the shows, when that ending was red-hot, Mac? I'm sorry guys, they have taken a lot of steam off this angle." [From 09:15 to 09:37]

Check out the video below:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will finally meet again next week on Monday Night RAW, and the pressure is now on WWE to re-heat a seemingly floundering storyline.

